Conversation Africa editor Spooner tests positive for Covid-19

The Conversation Africa editor, Moina Spooner who says she has tested positive for Covid-19. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Conversation Africa editor, Moina Spooner on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 despite observing all the safety measures.

In a long thread on Twitter, Spooner, who once worked for Nation Media Group, said that it is important for all to know that contracting coronavirus is not anyone’s fault because it is so easy to spread.

EXTRA CAREFUL

“I’ve tested positive. I want to share this because there mustn’t be any stigma around being tested, and also getting a positive result,” Spooner wrote.

“I was extremely careful – I have my parents that I still see. I was careful to the point that people made fun of me. I don’t go to the shops, I order online and spray everything coming in with sanitiser. I socialise with a very small group of people, even then – at a distance,” she added.

Spooner said got tested because she wanted to leave Nairobi and have a break.

She said that she was shocked when her test came out positive, but that she did not doubt the results since she had seen some mild symptoms.

“I was so careful. But I don’t doubt the results. I have mild, weird symptoms. My partner is negative – negative results happen even within a couples,” she said.

Spooner said she suspects her partner contracted the virus and recovered. She is now quarantined in her bedroom.

BIGGEST FEAR

“I’m not leaving because I’m not going to put him at risk. My food gets brought to the door and anything leaving gets covered in sanitiser,” she said.

Her biggest fear, though, is that she must have spread the disease to her parents.

“I don’t wish this fear on anyone. For the sake of those around you, don’t doubt the positive results, continue to take precautions even when you’re with them – keep distance, wear a mask,” she said.

She warned those in denial to be careful because many people don’t show symptoms.

She also had a word of advise to Kenyans who are profiling people with coronavirus.

“Elevating stigma does not add value to this fight and ends up making it harder to contain the situation, we have seen people sharing videos and pictures of Covid-19 patients leading to profiling. This is unacceptable. It is important to note that contracting the disease is not a crime. Anyone can get it,” she said.