Construction of 1,800 low cost housing units in Nairobi gains momentum

City Hall has inched closer to the redevelopment of Jeevanjee/Bachelor quarters estate in Ngara Ward.

This follows the completion of compensation and relocation of the 81 tenants of the estate paving way for the construction of 1, 800 affordable housing units at the estate.

Nairobi County Land and Housing Executive Charles Kerich said the developer of the county estate – Jabavu Limited – has already moved to the ground. However, there are some locals who have set up garages blocking access to the site holding up the groundbreaking.

Mr Kerich added that the groundbreaking for the construction works will be done once the developer completes building a perimeter wall around the site as well as clearing the access to the land.

“The date has not been set. We first need to move the mechanics and people who have blocked access to the land. It is for the developer to decide when the groundbreaking will start. However, the developer has already moved to the ground ready to commence works,” said Mr Kerich.

He explained that the project was expected to take two years. It is being undertaken in partnership with Jabavu Limited with the county government providing land while the developer the funds for the development.

COMPLETE

Mr Kerich also reiterated the county’s commitment to give priority to all the tenants who were moved once the affordable housing units are complete. “Our commitment and promise remain unchanged,” he said.

The redevelopment of the estate is part of City Hall’s programme set to cover seven estates targeting to construct between 10, 000 and 12, 000 low-cost housing units in the Phase One of the project.

Other estates include Old and New Ngara, Suna Road Estate, Ngong Road Estate and Pangani Estate in a 70:30 share agreement with developers where 70 percent of the project must be low-cost housing then the 30 percent can be slightly higher to give the investors a chance to recoup their money and also make profit.

The developers will be expected to build houses that range in price between Sh1 million and Sh3 million.

At the same time, Mr Kerich added that the construction of 1, 434 units at Pangani Estate is on course with excavation work ongoing since last month and is set to be completed in three years’ time.

He said the first block of 18 floors is expected to be delivered in 45 weeks with the construction of the second block beginning next month.

The redevelopment of the estate is being done by Technofin as the developer and SS Malonza, a Nairobi-based law firm, as the consultant.