Congolese national arrested at JKIA in connection to Sh10m fake gold scam

Detectives on Tuesday arrested a Congolese national at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in connection to a fake gold racket worth Sh 10 million.

Ledivin Mupanga, 41, was arrested on arrival from Ethiopia following a stop order that had been placed by Serious Crime Detectives who were working jointly with Immigration Department officers.

The suspect is believed to have obtained the money in March this year from a complainant with the false promise that he could purchase gold for him, but never delivered.

“The 41-year-old suspect was nabbed on arrival from Ethiopia following a stop order that had been placed by Serious Crime Detectives. The suspect is accused of obtaining USD 97,500 in March this year from a complainant with the false promise that he could purchase gold for him and thereafter disappeared,” a statement from DCI read in part.

It is not clear who Mupanga obtained the money from and the amount of gold he was to supply.

The DCI said further investigations were underway to expose persons who may be linked to the fake gold syndicate.

The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being arraigned in court.

This year, detectives from DCI have arrested more than a dozen people who have been involved in the larger fake gold murky industry in Kenya.