CONFIRMED: Raila Odinga tests positive for Covid-19

ODM leader Raila Odinga has his samples taken for Covid-19 test at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Mbagathi. PHOTO | COURTESY

ODM leader Raila Odinga has tested positive for Covid-19. His personal physician Dr Oluoch Olunya has confirmed.

“Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19,” Dr Oluoch said in a statement Thursday evening.

“He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” Dr Olunya added.

Mr Odinga also confirmed that following the “numerous and complicated tests” on him for the last two days, tests had confirmed to an accurate diagnosis of his health status.

“While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorised the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19,” Odinga said in a statement.

He noted that despite the fact that he feel strong and in good shape after a few days in hospital, he will undertake the mandatory quarantine.

“I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis,” Mr Odinga said.

“Finally, I wish to use this opportunity to emphasise to our people that Covid-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel. I thank everyone for the good wishes,” he said.