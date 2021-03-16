Confirmed daily Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark as seven die

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a past media briefing at Afya House in Nairobi. PHOTO| DENNIS ONSONGO

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a past media briefing at Afya House in Nairobi. PHOTO| DENNIS ONSONGO





Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Country on Tuesday surpassed the 1,000 per day mark after 1,064 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The new Coronavirus infections bring up the number of positive cases to 115,031, with the latest cases confirmed from a sample size of 6,151.

The new infections announced by the Ministry of Health have seen the cumulative tests conducted in the country shoot to 1,379,990.

The new virus patients include 964 Kenyans and 100 foreigners; 558 being males while 506 are females and the youngest is a two-year-old baby and the oldest is aged 91.

The health also announced that 185 patients had recovered in the same time period.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 149 of the latest recoveries are from home-based isolation and care, while 36 patients have been discharged from various health facilities.

Cumulative recoveries in the country now stand at 88,781, even as the ministry announced

total fatalities in Kenya had risen to 1,925 after seven more patients died in last 24 hours.

Further the ministry announced that there were 709 patients still admitted in various health facilities countywide, while 2,223 are under home-based care.

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to MoH, are 104, another 25 are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen, while nine patients are on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, with 25 of them in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi county continues to lead with 681 cases followed by Kiambu 93, Nakuru 69, Uasin Gishu 40, Kisumu 25, Kajiado 23, Busia 20, Machakos 17, Kericho 17, Mombasa 15, Nyeri 10, Kirinyaga 8, Isiolo 5, Mandera 5, Laikipia 4, Turkana 4, Nandi 4, Meru 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Embu 1, Kakamega 1, Kwale 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1 and Bomet 1.