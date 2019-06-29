Company speaks after Austrian employee fled Kenya amid racial abuse claims

Strabag International, the German company that employed Austrian national Hinteregger Jurgen who fled the country amid accusations of racial abuse, has finally spoken out.

Mr Jurgen was grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over accusations of mistreating and even physically abusing employers of Strabag International.

The employees had also raised concerns that Mr Jurgen was planning to flee the country.

Strabag company communication boss Ms Diana Neumueller confirmed to Nairobi News that the firm has started internal investigations on accusations levelled against Mr Jurgen.

She said Mr Hinteregger has denied committing the accusations against him.

“After a statement made by Juergen H. to his superior, it is one person’s word against another’s

“Mr. H. denies to have become violent or to have made the statements of racist nature reported in the press,” she told Nairobi News.

She said that the company is trying to obtain further information which include sound recordings and further witness statements before making conclusions on the matter.

“We don’t want to judge anyone until we have a clear picture based on evidence,” she said.

Ms Diana said that all employees attached to the company are obliged to comply with the provisions of the Code of Conduct stipulated by the company.

She said; “We foster respect and equal opportinity regarding race and nationality, among others.”