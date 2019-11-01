Commuters who can’t afford expressway can still use Mombasa Road – Govt

Commuters who will not afford the Sh300, one-way toll fee on the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westland’s expressway, will still be able to use the current Mombasa Road, the government has said.

Transport Principal Secretary (PS) Paul Maringa, said on Thursday that the cost of the expressway project was cheap compared to other roads done in the country considering the quality and terrain to be navigated.

“For those who will not be able to afford the amount the current Mombasa Road will still be an option,” he said.

According to him, the toll fee will be paid directly to the project constructor as a return to investment in line with the Public Private Partnership agreement signed by the government and the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

NATIONAL DEBT

As the national debt hits Sh6 trillion, the government now wants to leverage on the Public Private Partnerships to construct major infrastructure including key roads in the country.

However, roads that will be financed under the model will see Kenyans dig deep into their pockets to use the roads.

According to Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) – Westland express way will be the first fully tolled road in the country with the amount going to the Chinese constructors as returns to investments for the next 27 years.

The toll centers will be strategically placed along slip road and fully automated to facilitate easier payments; this and the long awaited Nairobi city BRT System, has been re-scheduled to commence with the opening of the JKIA expressway in the next two years.

The highway will begin from Mlolongo township and end at the James Gichuru junction in Westlands.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of four lanes at ground level from Mlolongo to the Eastern Bypass junction (City-Cabanas), covering 10 kilometers in total.

The second stretch of tarmac will meanwhile incorporate six lanes at ground level to the Southern-Bypass Interchange (Ole-Sereni) extending the highway by a further five kilometers.

Other major road networks that are set to be financed under the Public Private Partnerships model are the Nairobi – Mombasa expressway and the Nairobi- Nakuru Mau summit highway.