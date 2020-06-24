Comedian tests positive for Covid-19 after collapsing on stage

A day after collapsing onstage in the middle of a comedy set in Nashville, American comedian D.L. Hughley has confirmed that he has Covid-19.

After testing positive, the comedian said he plans to be quarantined for two weeks in his hotel room.

Following a “battery of tests,” Hughley took to his social media channels to update fans on Sunday.

He said he was being treated for “extreme exhaustion and dehydration” before he found out that he had contracted the killer virus.

“It turns out they ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for Covid-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms,” he explained.

“I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever,” added Hughley. “I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness … In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a-s pass out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley said he hoped his illness was now “as bad as it gets”.

“Maybe not, but thank you, I appreciate your thoughts and your prayers, and they did not go unnoticed,” the comedian said.

He thanked his fans and comedian friends for their good wishes, adding that he was planning on staying in his Nashville hotel room to self-isolate for 14 days.

“If your a**passes out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested,” he joked, towards the end of the video.

He is better known for acting in The D.L. Hughley Show, The Hughleys, Soul Plane and The Comedy Get Down among many others.

Hughley joins a growing list of famous names who have shared their battles with Covid-19, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and the singer Pink.

The US currently has more than 2.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 120,000 deaths.