Comedian Mulamwah gets helping hand from Ezekiel Mutua

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has come to the rescue of comedian Mulamwah after he announced his exit from comedy.

Through a post on social media, Mutua asked Mulamwah to reach out to him so that he can mentor and make him an ambassador of clean content.

“I hear that the twitterates is driving Mulamuwa out of comedy and into depression. Bro pick yourself up and give me a call. I will buy you a new shirt, mentor you, and make you an ambassador of clean content. The best way of dealing with cyberbullies is to refuse to give up,” Mutua said.

On Monday, Mulamwah shared a video on social media burning his signature stage shirt while lamenting how his life has been filled with constant attacks, criticism and trolling since he joined the entertainment industry.

The comedian said that trolls were doing more harm than good to him.

“I wasn’t here for fame and bad blood, but for fun…To those who always wished the worst for me, I hope y’all happy now, the stage is all yours. My prayer is that no one else goes through the same again,” he wrote.

“I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed, we had just lost our baby at three months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then,” he said.

The comedian apologised to all those who looked up to him but urged them to continue with the journey.

“We shall still meet on different entertainment platforms, social media ADS and product campaigns too,” he wrote.