Comedian Jalang’o emotional as he finally graduates … virtually





Popular comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o, real name Felix Odiwuor, finally graduated from Daystar University on Friday.

The Kiss FM presenter and Youtuber graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development from Daystar University in Nairobi.

Jalang’o was among graduands celebrated during the university’s 43rd graduation ceremony, which took place virtually and was streamed on multiple platforms.

He described his graduation as the culmination of hard work and determination and dedicated his degree and the graduation to his late father.

“The sacrifices, late nights and now we win! This is for you Dad I know you are smiling from heaven! Mum i told you I will do it! I will always make you proud!” he wrote.

The funnyman was supposed to graduate in June but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jalang’o also took time to thank his lecturers and classmates at the Daystar University for their support and encouragement.

His employer, Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM, also took to social media to congratulate Jalang’o, who hosts the morning show alongside Kamene Goro.

"Mum I told you I will do it! I will always make you proud! To Jaber herself Thank you My brothers and sister! Thank you! To my Dean Dr. Ongaro God bless you! To all my lecturers Thank you! To all my classmates Thank you! To the whole Daystar UNIVERSITY Community Thank you! To Team Jalas Thank you! It is never too late! Keep the Focus and dont loose it!!God above everything!!"

Jalang’o had previously explained that his decision to study Community Development for his undergraduate degree was tied to his political ambitions in the 2022 general election.