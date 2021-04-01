EDITOR’S NOTE: April Fool’s Prank





Editor’s Note: This story was an April Fool’s prank. Hope you didn’t take it too serious on this one.

Comedian Eric Omondi has declared that he will take a stab at the presidency come the 2022 General Election and is guaranteed to win.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Omondi said he has received the backing of the top leadership of the country to be the compromise candidate to unite the country ahead of next year’s poll.

The comedian, who already calls himself “The President of Comedy in Africa” believes he can lead Kenyans out of the many economic challenges it is undergoing and lead t to the biblical Canaan.

Among those he has assembled in his think tank ahead of the launch of his presidential campaign at Nation Center on Monday at midday is fellow comedians Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, Abel Mutua, Inspector Mwala, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and Jacqueline Nyaminde alias Wilbroda.

Omondi has chosen a microphone as his party symbol, black as his party colour, and socialite Shakilla as his running mate promising to recruit all youths in Kenya to be life members and to make his State House dream a reality, with his party headquarters named Lipra Loof, which is under construction, to be unveiled in Roysambu later in the day.

He claims to have gotten the blessings of handshake partners President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, the One Kenya Alliance brigade, as well as Njugush and the Maendeleo ya Wanaume and his bid will get half of its funding from Wasafi Records boss Diamond Platnumz while the rest will be by party members through an M-Pesa Paybill.

Omondi said his main agenda will be to make Kenyans laugh again, so that they can be productive and drive the country to prosperity.

“Kenyans wana makasiriko sana wanafaa wachekeshwe pale State House. Sipeleki mchezo ikulu kama wengine, mimi napeleka vichekesho. A laughing and smiling country is a prosperous country that will live for longer,” he told Nairobi News exclusively.

He is expected to issue a live address on Youtube and all his other social media channels at exactly 12 noon Thursday and will send bundles to any potential member who wants to watch but does not have internet connection. We wish him well in his presidential ambitions.