Cohen’s estranged wife allowed to be present during postmortem

The estranged wife of Dutch tycoon the late Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu, has been granted access to Chiromo Mortuary during the postmortem that is scheduled for Wednesday.

Justice Stella Mutuku made the orders to have Ms Wairimu at the mortuary during the procedure.

The procedure was rescheduled on Tuesday after Government pathologist Peter Ndegwa recused himself following objections from Wairimu’s lawyers.

The pathologist said he had recused himself from the exercise after it became clear that Wairimu’s lawyers were unhappy with his remarks, which could be interpreted to mean he was siding with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“I was at the scene of the crime on Friday as a pathologist invited by the DCI and some of the lawyers were also there and they picked up something I said/mentioned to the DCI at the alleged crime scene. They happen not to be very happy with that and they have requested that I should not continue representing the DCI,” Dr Ndegwa told journalists.

Wairimu’s lawyers had also requested for an X- ray to establish the nature of injuries Cohen suffered, which, according to the deceased family lawyer, it was conducted on Tuesday night at Kenyatta National Hospital.