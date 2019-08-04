Cocaine worth Sh11 million seized, suspected traffickers arrested

Cocaine worth Sh 11 million and weighing 3 kilograms was on Saturday seized in Kisauni, Mombasa County and two suspected traffickers of the drugs arrested.

The drugs were seized during a multi-agency raid at one residence in Barisheba following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspects, identified as Mr Mujib Suleiman, 47, and Mr Saady Bashur Omar, 59, a Tanzanian national, who were arrested during the raid are currently being held at Mombasa Port Police Station.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

During the raid, the officers also seized travel documents of the suspected couriers who were scheduled to travel to various places on a trafficking mission.

Detectives have been trailing the two suspects from Brazil through South Sudan, Uganda and Malindi before they caught up with them in Kisauni, Mombasa.

DRUG ROUTE

According to the detectives, the drugs had been stashed in a suitcase and first went to Juba then sent to Kampala, Nairobi, Malindi and finally Mombasa.

“Following intelligence, detectives recovered a suitcase from the residence of the accused persons containing assorted clothing. Upon further search they discovered false bottoms on the sides of the suitcase containing a whitish substance that tested positive for cocaine,” the DCI said in a tweet.

Police believe the two suspects are part of a larger group that is still operating in Mombasa.