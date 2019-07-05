Club where Sonko’s daughter was assaulted raided by police – PHOTOS

Club Memphis, the nightclub where Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip were attacked and left to die, was on Thursday night raided by police.

The raid saw the manager Eliud Gitonga and an employee Eric Maina arrested and taken to Kasarani Police Station.

Kasarani Police boss Peter Kimani said the raid was not related to the attack on Sonko’s daughter and the senator. He said they want ensure that things at the club are done right.

“The officers received a tip-off from members of the public and they acted in time leading to the arrest of the two and confiscation of 28 shisha pots,” Mr Kimani told Nairobi News.

Some of the substances nabbed at the club have been taken to the anti-narcotics department for testing.

The duo will be arraigned in court on Monday next week.

POPULAR AMONG STUDENTS

The club is located at the Safari Business Lounge, near the United States International University (USIU). It is popular among students and the young.

Police say the owner of the club is a Nigerian who was deported from the country early this year.

Nairobi News has established that the owner is part of a group of foreigners who in May wrote to the Interior Ministry accusing it for illegally deporting them.

Part of the letter which this writer read stated that “they were not in any way engaged in illegal activities and that they were students in one of Kenya’s private universities.”

On June 3, Lamu Senator and Saumu Mbuvi were attacked outside the nightclub by a gang of six who were armed with crude weapons.