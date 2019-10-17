Cleric-turned-MCA in forged academic certificates case released on Sh1m bond

Pastor-cum-politician Robert Kibe Githongo, who is facing chargers of forging his academic documents, was on Wednesday released on Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount with the alternative of Sh800,000 cash bail.

The Kiamangi Ward Member of County Assembly of Kiambu county was arrested on Wednesday morning by detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over forgery claims.

Mr Githongo denied the charges before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

The Magistrate directed that the case be mentioned on October 31, 2019 to fix the hearing dates.

The MCA, who is also a pastor of the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church, was being sought after by EACC officials since October 2, 2019.

EACC on Wednesday morning said MCA would answer to four counts of charges, including providing false information to EACC, making a false document, uttering a false document and making a false declaration.

The anti-corruption agency opened investigations against the MCA after it emerged that he had used fake papers to enroll into a programme at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

FORGERY

He allegedly forged his KCSE certificate in order to purse a diploma course at the university.

“The investigations commenced following an anonymous report that the suspect, a Member of Kiambu County Assembly representing Kiamwangi Ward, used a forged KCSE certificate to enrol for a diploma certificate at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology,” reads the notice.

The MCA then submitted his papers to the EACC as part of Section 13, of the Leadership and Integrity.

“In 2019, a report was compiled and forwarded to DPP with recommendations to charge the MCA with the offences of deceiving the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission contrary to section 12 A as read with section 46 (1) (b) and section 46 (2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, making a false document contrary to section 347 (a) as read together with Section 349 of the Penal Code and uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code. The DPP concurred with the commission’s recommendation for prosecution,” says the notice.

JKUAT confirmed to the Nation that indeed, the university had withdrawn the diploma certificate issued to Mr Githongo after confirming that he had forged a KCSE certificate to enroll for a leadership programme.