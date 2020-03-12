Clear garbage in 48 hours or go to jail, Nema warns city fathers

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has given City Hall bosses a 48-hour ultimatum to clear garbage in the city or risk a jail term.

Nema took to its Twitter page on Wednesday, March 11, where it issued a directive to the Nairobi County administration to clean up the city in two days.

It further directed county officials to table a report on compliance of the same to Nema failure to which they would face legal proceedings.

“Nema gives Nairobi County 48 hours to clear all the uncollected solid waste that has littered the city and report on compliance to the Authority within 7 days failure to which officers in charge will be prosecuted,” read the post by Nema.

It is, however, not clear who will be directly held liable since Governor Mike Sonko has since been barred from accessing his office following a corruption case. He has no deputy.

The latest twist came just days after a payment dispute for more than three months blew out of proportion causing disgruntled garbage collectors to down their tools throwing Kenya’s capital city into disarray.

Irate workers

The irate workers took to the streets in the CBD on Tuesday, March 10, throwing garbage all over the city in protest. They have not set their foot to work since them.

A month ago, in February, Nairobi County revealed that it had entered into a one-year- renewable contract with the NYS which was yet to be effected regarding cleaning up the city.

A spot check on Nairobi’s streets of Kimathi Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue revealed streets littered with garbage including trash bins filled with garbage to an extent of spilling over.

Garbage collection is a function of the county government in the environment ministry.