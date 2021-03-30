Cleaning of city streets, markets by curfew violators to continue, police chief says

Some of those arrested sweep the streets after being found in violation of Covid-19 rules in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY NMS

Nairobi police commander Augustine Nthumbi has warned bar owners and their patrons found defying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closure order they could find themselves cleaning city streets and markets.

Nthumbi said the defaulters will be charged for defying orders barring consumption of alcoholic drinks in public while the bar owners will lose their licenses.

“And we have done it in the previous few days. We break in and arrest all the people in there. We are grateful that the judiciary has been helping us on that,” he said.

“Around 74 people were sentenced under a community service order and that is where the Nairobi Metropolitan Service came in and assigned them to clean city streets and markets for a day,” Nthumbi said.

The group was ordered by a Kibera court to serve the community for a day.

Nthumbi said some clubs are locking patrons inside as they drink alcohol in contravention of the president’s order to prevent the spread of the third wave of Covid-19.

The police boss said his officers are monitoring bars to ensure they remain closed and those found in operation will have their licenses confiscated.

“We are going to the bars and listening from outside to confirm that there are no people inside. There is no escape. We are everywhere,” he said.

He said police have heightened surveillance in Nairobi to ensure total compliance with the 8pm-to 4am curfew and reduce movements at night.

Nthumbi added that police road blocks have been mounted in all sub counties to enforce the curfew and cessation of movement directives.