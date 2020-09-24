Class Six pupil arrested after stabbing Form Two boyfriend to death in Lang’ata





Police on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Standard Six pupil after she allegedly stabbed her Form Two boyfriend to death in Nairobi’s Lang’ata area.

The incident which happened on Wednesday has left neigbours in shock.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to the police, the two quarreled before the girl stabbed the 19-year-old Form 2 student in the chest.

Neighbours said they heard screams from the house and rushed there, only to find the boy writhing in pain in a pool of blood.

A neighbour said the two teenagers started quarrelling after the girl accused the deceased of talking to another girl.

FATAL STABBING

“While they were quarrelling, the girl grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy in the chest. She pulled out the knife and stabbed him again,” the neighbour said, adding that the girl frequently visit the boy.

The 19-year-old was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was taken to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem.

Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Gregory Mutiso confirmed the incident and said the suspect is being held at Lang’ata Police Station.

“We are holding the suspect for interrogation before any charges are preferred against her,” he said.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl said she was unaware of her daughter’s whereabouts at the time of the incident.