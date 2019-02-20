CJ Maraga’s presence at UhuRuto event sets tongues wagging

CJ David Maraga, DP William Ruto and former PM Raila Odinga while receiving the president. PHOTO | PSCU

Chief Justice David Maraga’s decision to accompany President Uhuru Kenyatta during his tour of Kisii County on Wednesday sparked a debate on Twitter.

The Chief Justice was party of the party that welcomed the President and later joined him in his tour of the region where they made several stopovers.

In one of the photos, the CJ was third in line after the Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to welcome the President.

The fourth one was Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

INFRASTRUCTURE

During the visit, President Kenyatta launched medical infrastructure and equipment at the Kisii Level six hospital.

He also presided over a ceremony that will see a Sh 2.25 billion Cancer Diagnostic Center that will be funded by Arab Bank for economic development in Africa and the Saudi Fund for development.

Here are some of the reactions:

“It is going to be difficult for CJ David Maraga to extricate himself from the public perception that he has been taken hostage by the Executive or has willingly joined it. A CJ cannot be doing this. Not under The Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” posted Nelson Havi on his Twitter account.

Jimmy James‏ said: “The guilty are always afraid.”

Earl Nyakach added: “He has been forced into a corner. 36 bloggers, budget cut, JSC Innuendos, DCJ arrests and the alleged illusion of creating harmony in kenya. Just like others he is chasing the hunt.”

Kerry Adaka went on: “I don’t understand why he had to attend, @dkmaraga, please keep off such functions, not worthy of your stature.”

Ndung’u Mugweru‏ said: “Holding public office in Kenya is a precursor to joining politics..utajuaje,maybe our dear CJ has future political ambitions….”