CJ Maraga decries rising cases of defilement

Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga has called for concerted efforts in curbing the rising cases of defilement in the country.

The CJ termed defilement a big problem for the nation saying majority of the perpetrators were youth serving long sentences.

Presiding over the opening of a law court in Nyamira on Friday, Maraga warned that the vice had ruined the lives of energetic youth who could have been productive in the country.

He appealed to the elderly in society and church leaders to guide and counsel the youth, and directed the judiciary to decentralise administration of justice services to bring it closer to the people.

Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, announced the county government will set aside some offices for the judiciary upon completion of the county headquarters under construction which will be dedicated to magistrates handling land succession and mediation cases.

Nyagarama decried long duration the courts were taking before determining such cases saying they were cause of stress to many families.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni urged public servants to ensure financial resources from the government benefited the residents.

He appealed for support in the raging fight against corruption.