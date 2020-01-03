Civilian in court for refusing to pay bodaboda claiming to be KDF officer

A 31-year-old man who allegedly declined to pay a bodaboda rider claiming to be untouchable because he was a military officer on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation.

Aggrey Karigi pleaded guilty to charges of presenting himself as a Kenya Dfence Forces officer to bodaboda rider Peter Onyango Osula.

He had hired Osula to move him from Umoja to Huruma for Sh300.

But on arrival, he allegedly told the Osula that he won’t pay and he could do nothing to him because he was a KDF officer.

A crowd started milling around the two after hearing Karingi had refused to pay the rider before attempting to lynch him.

Karigi was rescued by police officers who moved swiftly and dispersed members of the public who were assaulting him.

At the time of his arrest and during interrogation at by officers at Huruma police station, he did not produce any documentation to show that he was a military officer attached to Kenya Air Force Moi Airbase in Eastleigh.

His case will be mentioned on January 16 when facts of the case will be read out to him.