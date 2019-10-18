Join our WhatsApp Channel
City woman charged with causing grievous harm to her 4-year-old child

By Joseph Ndunda October 18th, 2019 1 min read

A 38-year-old woman was on Friday charged with assaulting her four-year-old child and causing him grievous harm.

Pauline Atieno was accused of injuring the minor on October 9 at her home in Kiambiu, Kamukunji.

She denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Bernard Ochoi and said the minor is not four years old.

The child’s broken hand is still bandaged. She allegedly attacked the minor using blunt objects including a cooking stick.

Atieno was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

Hearing of the case starts on November 18.

The state has applied for orders to take the child to a children’s home.

