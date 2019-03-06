City wife pleads with IG after hubby ‘abducted’ while driving home

Mr Tolbert Odhiambo who went missing last month. PHOTO | COURTESY

The family of a man who went missing one month ago now wants the Inspector General Joseph Boinnet to intervene in finding him.

Mr Tolbert Odhiambo was allegedly abducted on February 7, 2019 on Limuru Road while heading home.

His wife Joy Ouma told Nairobi News that he was kidnapped by armed men who were in two cars.

She claims the two cars blocked his car, forced him out and drove away with him.

“They then left the car in the middle of the road while the engine was running. It happened as people witnessed and we hope that we shall find him alive,” said Ms Ouma.

Ms Ouma said that her husband had been fearing for his life.

“He had on several occasions opened up to me and told me that he felt some people were trailing him.”

Mr Odhiambo has investments in the transport sector and also owns a salon in the city Centre.

In April2018, he was arrested and accused of being part of a gang that was robbing residents in Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington. Riverside, Muthaiga and Westlands.