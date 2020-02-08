City roads to be closed for 3 days as Kenyans view Moi’s body

Some roads leading into the CBD will be closed for three days as members of the public view the body of retired president the late Daniel arap Moi.

A section of Uhuru Highway on the outer lane that branches to parliament will be inaccessible to motorists from Saturday to Monday.

Parliament Road and Harambee Avenue will also remain closed from Saturday all though to Monday.

On Saturday, members of the public can view the body of the late former president at Parliament Buildings from 10.15 am to 5pm.

On Sunday and Monday, the viewing time is between 8am and 5pm.

“Every Kenyan who wants to pay their last respect to the late Daniel Arap Moi is free to do so from Saturday to Monday,” PS Karanja Kibicho said in a press statement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Saturday expected to lead Kenyans in paying their last respect.

The holding grounds for members of the public will be the Comesa grounds at KICC.