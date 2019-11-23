City road to be closed for 10 days

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Friday advised members of the public that a major road would be closed for 10 days.

KURA said a section of King’ara Road, Nairobi would be closed starting Monday, December 2, 2019, to Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

The closure of the road is expected to affect adjacent roads like Ngong Road.

The closure is due to the ongoing works aimed at improving the junction.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access Ngong Road and King’ara Road. We apologise for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to provide efficient urban network,” a statement from Kura said.

They have provided a sketch of alternative routes that motorists can use for those 10 days.

Some of the alternative routes in the area include Naivasha , Riara, Makindi and Ole Dume roads.