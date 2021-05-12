City motorists spend night on the road amid heavy night deluge

Situation along Mombasa road following night rains in this photo taken on May 12th 2021. Photos l Jeff Angote

Nairobi residents were forced to endure long hours on the road while others were forced to spend the night on the road following heavy rains that continue to pound the capital.

The heavy downpour resulted in heavy traffic gridlock, flooded roads as well as cutting off of a section of roads making the movement of traffic a nightmare.

The enhanced rainfall has been pounding Nairobi since Monday leaving a trail of misery and destruction in its wake.

Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and Jogoo Road among others have been characterised by winding traffic snarl ups night and day with distances that normally took less than an hour to navigate now taking more than three hours.

Motorists and commuters alike have had to suffer the consequences of the heavy rains with others forced to spend the night on the road on Tuesday.

“We are stuck in jam that is not moving at Industrial Area for the three and half hours…Can somebody link up with traffic department Embakasi or lndustrial Area to assist,” said an affected commuter.

The situation has been exacerbated by ongoing infrastructural developments going on across the city with the construction of the Nairobi Expressway playing a major role in the mess.

Motorists have been forced to wade through flash floods occasioned by heavy rains, with Kenya Meteorological Department warning the rains will continue throughout the week.

According to the weatherman, the heavy rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is set to continue this week and likely to intensify to more than 30 mm in 24 hours.

Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast and the highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County will be worst affected.

However, the heavy downpour is projected to reduce in intensity on Thursday.

“Due to already high-water levels in rivers and other water retention areas, it is likely that the rains may cause flooding over flood plains and other areas not well drained,” said the Met department.

“Mudslides and landslides are also likely to occur on hilly areas of the highlands West of the Rift Valley and the highlands East of the Rift Valley due to already saturated soils,” it added.

Areas of concern include Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Busia, West Pokot, Baringo, and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.

Others are Kakamega, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Lakipia, Machakos, Kajiado, Marsabit, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu Counties.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for any eventuality,” warned the weatherman.