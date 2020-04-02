City MCAs to hold sitting today over Nairobi Metropolitan Services

Nairobi County Assembly will this afternoon hold a special sitting to lay down plans aimed at boosting the operations of the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The sitting will begin at exactly 2.30pm and adjourn at 4pm with only 42 MCAs allowed in the chamber at any given time during the sitting in light of the coronavirus pandemic. However, all Members will be allowed to clock in.

Nonetheless, ward representatives aged 55 years and above will not be allowed in the Assembly precincts since they are vulnerable to coronavirus and are advised to stay at home.

“As such, admittance to the chamber shall be on a first come first serve basis with the Assembly leadership, liaison and the Budget committee being given priority. Members will also be required to observe the 1.5-metre rule and all other rules provided by the Ministry of Health in a bid to combat the disease,” read in part a communication from the Assembly communication office.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi had last week said that the House would reconvene this week to realign the county government’s supplementary budget in line with the coronavirus pandemic by reallocating more funds to the health sector.

This was after the Assembly’s leadership met with NMS Director General Mohamed Badi on Friday last week.

Top on the agenda of the sitting will be the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 (Assembly Bill No.1 of 2020).

According to Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, the Bill will help to operationalise the supplementary budget to conform to the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in terms of health allocations.

The other business will be to accede to the designation of an authority to incur expenditure (AIE) holder of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as well as to consent with the re-alignment and codification of county personnel seconded to the National Government under the purview of the NMS.