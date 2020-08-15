City man exploits similarity with Uhuru





A man who recently caught the attention of Kenyans due to his striking resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta has opened up on how his looks have helped him get out of trouble after he was arrested.

Mr Michael Njogo Gitonga told a local radio station that he was recently arrested by police officers attached to Buruburu police station for violating the curfew.

“I was locked up at the station awaiting arraignment in court,” he said.

His looks caught the attention of the OCS who asked Gitonga to introduce himself and that is how he got back his freedom

He said the OCS understood his plea after he noticed that he did not have money. Violating curfew orders attracts a penalty of Sh10,000 fine.

Gitonga recently hit the headlines when he was featured in a local TV station due to his resemblance with President Kenyatta.

He said that he has never been to Gatundu in Kiambu county, which is the home of President Kenyatta.

He, however, said that his mother once worked as a security officer in Gatundu.

Already, several companies have come out to strike deals with Gitonga who has in the last few days caused a debate on social media with the aim of influencing their products.