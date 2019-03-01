City M-Pesa dealer who ‘transferred’ Sh34.7m to Dusit attackers to see a shrink

Mr Hassan Abdi Nur at the Milimani Law Court on February 28, 2019. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A man suspected to have funded the DusitD2 Hotel attack that left 21 people dead will be examined at the Mathari Hospital to establish if he is mentally sound to stand trial.

Mr Hassan Abdi Nur, who operates several M-Pesa outlets in Eastleigh, was not required to plead to charges of financially supporting the terror suspects who hit the hotel by transmitting money to them.

He will be returned to court on March 7, 2019 for further judicial processing.

The charges against Mr Nur are that he supported terrorism activities by transmitting Sh34,736,550 to the attackers through the Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Eastleigh branch.

He is also charged with irregularly acquiring a national identity card , a birth certificate and a death certificate in Marsabit which he allegedly used to register the enterprises.

SEVERAL M-PESA OUTLETS

Mr Nur, who is being charged alongside Abdinoor Maalim Osmail and Abdiwahab Abdullahi Muhumed Hassan, operates several M-Pesa outlets among them Aslands Agencies Limited.

Two state prosecutors Harrison Kiarie and Angela Odhiambo asked trial magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to defer the plea to await the mental report from Mathari Mental Hospital.

Meanwhile Mr Hassan, who is charged alongside Mr Nur, has denied providing services to slain terrorist Ali Salim Gichunge alias Farouk Daud by transporting his parcel which contained highly explosive materials.

The other co-accused Mr Osmail denied financing the terrorism by transmitting to them Sh19,748,724 to an unidentified person with an intention to commit a terrorist act at the Dusit D2 Hotel Complex January 15/16, 2019.

He operates an M-Pesa outlet trading under the name Seatech Limited.

They denied the charges and were remanded until March 7 when they will seek their release on bond.