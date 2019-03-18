City lawyer surrenders after ‘accidentally’ shooting son dead





A Nairobi lawyer was on Sunday detained by police after he surrendered for ‘accidentally’ shooting and killing his son near their house in Muthaiga.

Assa Nyakundi Kibagendi told police he was trying to holster his firearm while in his car when he accidentally fired, shooting his 29-year-old son Joseph Nyakundi on the chest.

According to a police report, the lawyer was the one driving when the incident happened.

He told police that he ‘accidentally’ pulled the trigger of his Glock pistol, discharging one bullet that hit his son on the chest.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

After the bizarre incident, he rushed his son to Aga Khan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“As he neared his house at Muthaiga North, near Judicial Training Institute, he reached back to retrieve his firearm loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm from the right pouch of the said motor vehicle to holster it,” reads part of the police report.

The police report added that father and son were heading home at around 1pm on Sunday from ICC Church on Mombasa Road and as he approached his house at Muthaiga North, he reached for his pistol to safeguard it.

In the process, he claims he accidentally pulled the trigger shooting his son who was on the back seat of the car.

His son’s body is at Aga Khan Hospital where a post-mortem will be undertaken.

SCENE OF CRIME

The police have visited the scene of the crime and the Aga Khan University Hospital.

“The said firearm loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm bullets and the motor vehicle have been kept as exhibits,” police added.

Lawyer Nyakundi, a licenced firearm holder, is being detained at Muthaiga police station as investigations continue.