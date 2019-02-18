Lawyer pumped with seven bullets in attack at his Lukenya home





A lawyer was on Sunday afternoon murdered at his home at Moke Gardens in Lukenya by armed thugs who pumped him with bullets.

The lawyer, Robert Chesang, is reported to have been home alone during the incident.

Seven spent cartridges fired from an AK-47 rifle were found at the scene of the murder.

Police deployed to the scene of crime found the main gate and the door to the house locked.

“The officers jumped into the compound where they peeped through the door and saw his body lying in a pool of blood in the living room,” said a policeman.

TORTURED AND DRAGGED

Unconfirmed reports indicate the deceased was tortured and dragged from his bedroom before he was killed.

Police are yet to know the motive of the shooting.

The Law Society of Kenya has condemned the ‘atrocious act’.

“This incident reminds us of the colleagues who have lost their lives in the hands of unknown assailants and is yet to get justice,” LSK said in a statement.

“We call upon the Inspector General of Police and the country’s security apparatus to move with speed and commence investigations into this heinous act and ensure that justice prevails.”

The body has since been moved to Shalom Hospital mortuary in Athi River.