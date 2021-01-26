City Jubilee MCAs turn heat on Sonko over Kibicho attack





Nairobi County Assembly’s Jubilee Party leaders has turned the heat on former Governor Mike Sonko over his claims that the ruling party planned chaos and violence after 2017 election.

The Jubilee MCAs also told off the former City Hall boss over his vicious attack on Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho, telling Sonko to carry his own cross after his ouster.

This comes after Sonko, while speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday, claimed that together with Dr Kibicho they planned how to violently discredit ODM during demos by its supporters in 2017.

He alleged that as part of the plan, they printed ODM T-shirts, bought second-hand cars and burnt them along Ngong Road disguised as the opposition to portray the Raila Odinga-led party as violent.

Throwing him under the bus, the MCAs led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo denounced Sonko saying he did not act at the behest of Jubilee and perpetrated the chaos on his own volition.

The Ward Representatives dared the former Makadara MP to make public the names of those he alleged were part of the “Deep State” organising the alleged violent and criminal actions.

“Let it go on record that Sonko was acting on his own behalf and not on behalf of Jubilee and for political expediency and because he has already incriminated himself, then he needs to be charged on his own account,” said Mr Guyo.

The county legislators raised concern that such utterances set a bad precedent for other politicians to attack government officers especially as the country heads to the 2022 poll.

Mr Guyo said the claims against Dr Kibicho are serious and if left unchecked will have far reaching implications as the country is heading into campaigns for the 2022 general election.

“We are convinced that Sonko incriminated himself by making the utterances on Sunday and as such he should be charged for the atrocities he committed to the people of Nairobi,” said the Matopeni MCA.

He further asked the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) to expedite probe on the matter noting that it was an issue of great interest to Nairobians and the country at large.

“I am urging the DCI to take the shortest time possible in concluding the investigations,” said Mr Guyo.

“If he (Sonko) is not going to produce any evidence against PS Kibicho, then another charge should be levelled against him which is providing false information to the investigative authorities,” he added.

This comes after Sonko dares the Interior PS to sue him for libel as he had threatened, saying that he had sufficient evidence to back his allegations of stage-managing of the poll chaos.