VIDEO: City husband disappears after being told all his children had died (it wasn’t true)

By Hilary Kimuyu June 8th, 2019 1 min read

A man in Kayole has gone missing after being misinformed that all his three had died.

Harrison Maina, a driver, was told by neighbours that all his children had been swept away by floods.

His wife Zipporah told journalists that her husband had left his mobile phone with a friend and told him he was going for a short call.

That was the last time he was seen.

His house was among those destroyed by floods.

A neighbour said that a Class Five pupil was sleeping on the bed when she was swept away by the floods. Her siblings saved themselves by climbing out.

Residents are blaming the poor drainage in the area for the floods.

Family and relatives are clinging to hope that Mr Maina will surface.

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu


