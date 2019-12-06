City Hall still charging motorists higher parking fee despite court suspension

Nairobi Motorists are still paying the new higher parking fees two days after the court suspended the move by the Nairobi County government to raise the fees charged in the different zones in the city.

On Friday, motorists who had parked in the Nairobi CBD had to part with Sh400 and not the earlier Sh 200 they had anticipated due to the court order.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Tom Tinega, the Nairobi County Director of Parking, said they are still charging the higher parking fee because they had not received the court order suspending the increase.

However, Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), through its lawyer Henry Kurauka, has confirmed it served the city county with the order suspending the fresh fee 15 minutes after it was issued by the High court on Wednesday.

On December 4, 2019 Cofek had sued the Nairobi City County government following its decision to double parking fee in the CBD from Sh200 to Sh400 and also increasing parking charges in other zones effective December 4, 2019.

High Court Judge James Makau on Wednesday suspended the implementation of the announcement by City Hall’s director of parking until the hearing and determination of the petition.