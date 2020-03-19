City Hall starts fumigating Nairobi to fight virus – VIDEO

City Hall on Thursday started fumigating the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and its environs as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The fumigation started at the GPO and moved to various parts of the city centre targeting areas that are densely populated.

Workers dressed in protective gear and spray pumps used chlorine to spray the streets and walkways around CBD.

Starehe sub-county public health officer Charles Kibue, while addressing the media, said the fumigation process will be continued and conducted on a daily basis.

He also called upon other parties to join in the fumigation exercise saying buildings will need to be fumigated especially at entry and exit points.

Unlike in China were the deadly disease originated, City Hall is fumigating the city as citizens walk around.

In China, citizens were ordered to stay in their homes at night as health workers disinfected an entire city, which was ravaged by coronavirus.

Trucks drove around spraying disinfectants through the streets targeting target roads, shops, public parks, rubbish bins, public toilets, markets, supermarkets, hospitals, schools, buses, taxis and office buildings while the streets were empty.

Residents were also told to close their doors and windows by 9pm and refrain from going out while the entire city was sanitised.

On Wednesday, Nairobi County Health Deputy Director Wilson Langat said that fumigators will be mounted on vehicles within the city centre, an exercise which will also see street families go through sanitisation.

“The vehicles will move around and disinfect locations within the CBD. We have requested the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary equipment for the process,” said Mr Langat.

“Street children are also part of us, and we shall come in as a county and sanitise those we find on the streets,” he said.

There were no trucks on Thursday when the exercise kicked off.