City Hall on the spot for spending Sh250 milllion to tarmack 100 metres

City Hall is once again on the spot over a stalled road project which has taken more than a decade to be completed despite millions of shillings being pumped into its construction.

Blame games between the county government and the contractor responsible for the rehabilitation of John Osogo Road in Dandora Phase 4 continue even as the road lie in pathetic status.

The road – which is the main road leading to Dandora Dumpsite – has gobbled up millions of shillings in budgetary allocations since the days of the defunct Nairobi City Council.

In 2016, Governor Evans Kidero’s government set aside Sh180 million towards its repair and since then the construction of the road has seen four extensions with the latest one lapsing on September, 2019.

The area MCA Francis Otieno has complained of the contractor missing from the site and after some follow up, he resurfaced only to do 100 metres of the road before disappearing again.

Nairobi Environment Executive Vesca Kangogo said the contractor – Nyoro Construction Company – has been paid Sh70 million out of the Sh171 million contract sum but the contractor has delayed work demanding interest on payments invoices not paid within 28 days.

“This is not feasible because our budgets do not have provisions for interest on delayed payments. All payment certificates have been paid but the contractor has refused to go back to site,” Ms Kangogo said while appearing before Nairobi County Assembly Environment Committee.

TERMS OF PAYMENT

“However, we are considering other venues to compel the contractor to complete the work or make a decision on how the road can be completed without further delay and within the budget,” she added.

However, the contractor accused City Hall of violating its contract in terms of payment while also saying that they are yet to be fully paid by the county.

“Our contract was for eight months and although some of the money has been paid, the balance has not been honoured. The county should pay the tender sum plus interests of one year if they want the road to be completed,” said Engineer Nyoro.

Admitting to the delay in payments, Director of Environment Isaac Muraya said the delays in the payments was occasioned by variations between the Environment and Finance Departments over when the money is to be paid.

The Finance department maintain that no payments will be done until the work on the road is 100 percent done.