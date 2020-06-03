City Hall advertises more than 1,000 vacancies

Nairobi County government if finally set to employ more than 1, 490 additional workers to boost its ageing workforce.

This is after the Nairobi County Public Service Board advertised for vacancies in 1, 498 positions at the county government.

VACANT POSITIONS

This will come as a relief to most Kenyans at a time when people have lost or are on the verge of losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vacant positions include 800 security constables, 200 firefighters and 498 Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) care givers.

A similar recruitment was suspended in March due to the ongoing process of transfer of functions to the National Government through Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

“The Nairobi City County Public Service Board wishes to notify the general public of the resumption of the recruitment that were suspended in March, 2020. Suitably qualified candidates are therefore invited to apply,” read in part the advert.

The applicants have been given until June 8, 2020 to submit their applications electronically with manual applications not allowed this time round. However, those who had applied in March need not to re-apply.

Those applying for the county constable positions need to be aged between 18 and 35 years, possess a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate, be physically and medically fit, and have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

Successful applicants will be responsible for maintaining law, order and regulations as directed.

APPLICANTS

Applicants for county firemen or women will also be required to have similar qualifications as those for constable while possession of a relevant qualification from a reputable fire training school will be an added advantage.

They will be responsible for performance of specialized functions in preparing and responding to fire and emergency calls, assisting in rescue operations during emergencies as well as operating appliances and communication equipment.

City Hall currently has a stretched workforce in this department with only 120 trained firefighters with 13 due to retire end this year.

This is after a plan to recruit 1, 200 firefighters in 2018 flopped despite reports that they had even begun undergoing training.

Regarding ECDE care givers, they will need to possess KCSE certificate with a minimum grade of D+ (plus), a certificate in computer proficiency, be registered with the Teachers Service Commission as well as having a certificate in ECDE offered by KNEC/Ministry of Education or its approved equivalent.

Successful applicants will be responsible for class teaching, organizing and facilitating play and learning activities for the learners and managing ECDE classes, among other responsibilities.