City gang stabs worshiper to death after raiding ‘kesha’, steal offerings – PHOTOS

One worshiper was killed at Shekinah Pentecostal Church in Makongeni Estate during a dawn attack on Friday.

A preacher at the church was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the worshiper was stabbed by the gang outside the church as they made their escape after the raid.

“It was around 5am when the thugs stormed the church. Worshipers who were attending ‘kesha’ were caught by surprise. They stabbed one person as they were escaping with what they stole from the church,” said a source who spoke to Nairobi News .

Makadara DCIO Henry Kiambati has confirmed the incident.

He said the gang made away with an unknown amount of money and other church instruments.

Police have launched investigations to establish what else was stolen.

So far the night guards at the church have recorded statement with the police.