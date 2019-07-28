City cop shot dead by assailants wearing jungle fatigues, two rifles stolen

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was on Saturday night shot and killed at by assailants at Wilson Airport.

Constable Stephene Mukangi was shot at close range and died at the scene before he was robbed of his AK47 rifle.

His colleague Constable Samson Morongo was also robbed of his AK47 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition and shot in the leg, but managed to escape the scene.

According to a police statement, the two officers were manning a watchtower at the airport when two men wearing jungle fatigues approached them and asked for help.

The two men asked the GSU officers to accompany them to the nearby Southern Bypass where they claimed their car had developed a mechanical problem.

As they walked to the scene, two other men in jungle fatigues joined them prompting a scuffle as they tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The two police officers were overpowered by the four men.

The Kenya Airport Police Unit has handed the case to Langata DCIO. No arrest or recovery of the rifles has been made.