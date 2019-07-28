Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

City cop shot dead by assailants wearing jungle fatigues, two rifles stolen

By Nairobi News Team July 28th, 2019 1 min read

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was on Saturday night shot and killed at by assailants at Wilson Airport.

Constable Stephene Mukangi was shot at close range and died at the scene before he was robbed of his AK47 rifle.

OTHER ARTICLES

His colleague Constable Samson Morongo was also robbed of his AK47 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition and shot in the leg, but managed to escape the scene.

According to a police statement, the two officers were manning a watchtower at the airport when two men wearing jungle fatigues approached them and asked for help.

The two men asked the GSU officers to accompany them to the nearby Southern Bypass where they claimed their car had developed a mechanical problem.

As they walked to the scene, two other men in jungle fatigues joined them prompting a scuffle as they tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The two police officers were overpowered by the four men.

The Kenya Airport Police Unit  has handed the case to Langata DCIO. No arrest or recovery of the rifles has been made.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Police arrest Kakamega man filmed hacking ‘chicken...