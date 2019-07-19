Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

City askaris win rare praise for brutal arrest of boda boda rider – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu July 19th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobians have for once praised Nairobi County askaris for a job well done.

This is after a video clip surfaced online of the askaris arresting a boda boda rider who had allegedly flouted traffic rules.

OTHER ARTICLES

In the clip, the askaris are seen dragging the rider on the ground as he screams and resists arrest.

Bodaboda Association of Kenya condemned the act and called on the county government to intervene.

“Bodaboda Association of Kenya want to condemn this act by the county askaris in every term possible and ask the county government to intervene and bring justice to the industry at-large,” the association tweeted.

But Kenyans on Twitter had nothing but praise for the askaris, saying the riders had become notorious for breaking traffic rules.

Here is what some had to say.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Man sentenced to death for killing divorced woman who...