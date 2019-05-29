City abductors arrested while waiting for Sh1m ransom

Teresia Mwongela Kioko and Christopher Mwaula Kathinzi after being arrested in Machakos. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Serious Crime Unit have rescued a four-year-old girl who had been kidnapped in Utawala, Nairobi.

The girl was kidnapped five days ago on her way from her school.

She was rescued at her abductors’ hideout in Machakos.

According to DCI, the two kidnappers identified as Christopher Mwaula Kathinzi, 22, and 20-year-old Teresia Mwongela Kioko were demanding Sh1 million ransom for her release.

#DCI Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit today rescued BabyK from a hideout in #Machakos. The 4-Year-old baby Girl was kidnapped while walking home from her school in #Utawala on 24th May 2019. The kidnappers had been demanding for one million shillings to secure her release. pic.twitter.com/6jy9sz081E — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 28, 2019

The DCI confirmed that the child is safe and the two will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

This comes barely a week after detectives on Thursday evening rescued a 7-year-old boy who had been kidnapped from his home in Loresho.

During the raid conducted at a rental house in Kawangware, the detectives arrested two suspects, Leah Muhonja Luyali, 47, and her daughter Charlotte Msimbi, 23.

According to the police, the arrested suspects had been demanding a ransom of Sh3 million to release the minor.

The DCI also said that Ms Luyali was working as a house help in the victim’s home before the kidnap and that she hid him in her daughter’s rented room.