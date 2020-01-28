Church where pastor killed his wife before committing suicide demolished

A church in Mombasa where a pastor stunned his congregation by stabbed his wife to death and then slit his own throat two weeks ago has been demolished.

The Ground for God’s Gospel Ministries at Chembani village in Kiembeni was pulled down on Sunday in the presence of relatives of the deceased.

Local administrators supervised the demolition of the church as congregants and family members of Elisha Misiki Nyadoya and Anne Mughoi watched.

According to the police, on the fateful day, the pastor left his front row seat and approached his wife, who was also a senior pastor, on the pulpit and stabbed her with one of the knives he had hidden in an envelope.

Misiko died instantly from his stab wounds and Mughoi died at a local hospital a few hours later, police said.

LEADERSHIP FEUD

The couple had been engaged in a long-running feud over the ownership and leadership of the church.

The pastor had accused his spouse, a mother of four, of plotting to edge him out of the church leadership which he claimed he had founded.

Misiko left a 17-page suicide note in which he accused Mughoi of changing ownership of the church to bear her name alone.