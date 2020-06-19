Christina Shusho: fame got into Rose Muhando’s head

Celebrated Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho believes her peer Rose Muhando has herself to blame for the predicament that has befallen her in the last couple of years.

Muhando was one of the most sought after gospel musicians in East Africa -perhaps more than Shusho- but not anymore.

Currently, Muhando, who is gearing to release her album, is a pale shadow of her former self and according to Shusho, she lost it when fame got into her head.

“Sio kitu kizuri kupokea kila sifa unayopewa, ukizipokea zote na kuziweka moyoni zina tabia za kukulevya. Lazima uwe ume mature enough kuweza ku-balance sifa ili ziweze kukusaidia kwenda mbele. Kuna sifa aliyokuwa anapewa ambayo haikuwa ikiendana na current situation, inakuwa tatizo kubalance. Kinachoumiza artistes wengi ni sifa. Sio vizuri kuzibeba, sio kwamba you don’t deserve them ila you not mature enough ya hizo sifa kudeal nazo. Hata kama ukiimba vizuri kama malaika, una views nyingi it’s not enough, kupigwa redionii[ is not enough. Kuna so many things ambavyo unafaa kuvijenga ili viendane na sifa uliyonayo. Ukianza kuchukua sifa zile za vitu vidogo lazima vikue,” Shusho, who also enjoys a huge fan base in Kenya, expounded.

It’s for this reason that Shusho maintains Muhando lost her focus and eventually her path as an accomplished gospel singer.

According to several unverified Tanzanian reports, Muhando got into drugs squandering a good fortune she had built during her heydays.

She has since sold four of her vehicles amongst other property she had invested in so as to keep up with the drug abuse habit.

She was admitted to a Nairobi hospital about two years ago where she was treated for an unknown disease.

However, several Tanzanian reports claimed and maintained that she was being treated of drug abuse and had to run away from her home country for fear of being exposed.

And in December 2018, Muhando hit the Kenyan headlines with exorcism drama.

A video clip had emerged online showing the one-time favourite gospel singer in the region being exorcised of demons by controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Center.

Prior to that, Muhando, who has since returned to Tanzania after spending a year in Kenya, had been accused of swindling a couple of Tanzania promoters.

The promoter claimed to have paid the singer a down payment for shows which she never showed up for. At one point, Muhando was forced to apologise.