Chinese nationals arrested on suspicion of mining gold in Kenya without permit

Four Chinese nationals are being held in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of prospecting and mining gold without a permit in Maganyi village, Vihiga County.

The four, identified as Ou Haiwen, Zhang Jinyu, Jiang Hualin and Huang Lei, were arrested on Saturday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the detectives, the four will be arraigned in court this week after police are done with investigations and interrogations.

FOUR Chinese Nationals alleged to have been mining/prospecting for #Gold without permit were last night arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives from Vihiga at Maganyi village, Vihiga County. The four; Ou Haiwen, Zhang Jinyu, Jiang Hualin & Huang Lei in custody & interrogations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/8yfshDdbj0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 7, 2019

THEFT

On Friday a Chinese national was charged with stealing second hand shoes worth Sh3 million from the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Li Bingpeng allegedly stole the shoes, property of one Peter Githinji Macharia, on December 8, 2018 with the help of accomplices.

On January two Chinese nationals were accused of stealing Sh70 million from their employer.

Du Fang and Liu Feng Ying were accused of fraudulently transferring the amount from the account of Hu Shi Wen held at DTB bank while the complainant was away in China on a business trip.