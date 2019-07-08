Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Chinese nationals arrested on suspicion of mining gold in Kenya without permit

By Amina Wako July 8th, 2019 1 min read

Four Chinese nationals are being held in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of prospecting and mining gold without a permit in Maganyi village, Vihiga County.

The four, identified as Ou Haiwen, Zhang Jinyu, Jiang Hualin and Huang Lei, were arrested on Saturday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

OTHER ARTICLES

According to the detectives, the four will be arraigned in court this week after police are done with investigations and interrogations.

THEFT

On Friday a Chinese national was charged with stealing second hand shoes worth Sh3 million from the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Li Bingpeng allegedly stole the shoes, property of one Peter Githinji Macharia, on December 8, 2018 with the help of accomplices.

On January two Chinese nationals were accused of stealing Sh70 million from their employer.

Du Fang and Liu Feng Ying were accused of fraudulently transferring the amount from the account of Hu Shi Wen held at DTB bank while the complainant was away in China on a business trip.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Jowie’s moment of praise and worship behind bars...