Chinese man who was filmed flogging Kenyan employee to remain in custody

The four Chinese nationals who were arrested over an assault incident against a Kenyan employee at a Chinese restaurant in Nairobi have been detained for three days.

Police sought to detain them for 21 days to allow for investigations after a video of one of them canning the Kenyan man emerged on social media.

Deng Hailan, the Chinese man who was caught on camera whipping the Kenyan employee at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, last week, is among the four in custody.

Others who were arrested include Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang, who worked at the hotel as chefs, and Yu-Ling, a cashier.

The four are facing charges of assault and causing bodily harm.

According to a statement from DCI, all four immigrants did not hold the proper documentations to work in Kenya during at the time of their arrest.

During the arrests on Sunday, eight Kenyan employees at the restaurant were also taken to Kilimani Police Station for interrogation.

In the video, the Chinese man is seen flogging the employee for allegedly reporting to work late.

The court will on Thursday rule on whether to grant them bail or grant the prosecution 21 days for investigations.