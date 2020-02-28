Chinese filmed caning Kenyan worker finally deported

The four Chinese nationals whom a Milimani High Court had okayed their deportation finally left the country on Wednesday at 10pm aboard a China Southern Airlines flight.

The four were arrested after one of them was caught on video caning a Kenyan restaurant worker.

Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling were handed over to the Immigration Department at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

They were handed over by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kilimani who were holding them.

Earlier, the immigrants had opposed a decision by the Kenyan authorities to have them deported.

The deportation decision was made by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on February 13.

However, when the case was coming up for mention on Tuesday, through their lawyer, they vacated the application and said they had voluntarily decided to be repatriated.

“The application is allowed. They can be repatriated to their country of origin, possibly the next flight,” said Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani.

There was no word on the caning aspect of the case.