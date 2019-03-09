Chief Inspector of Police caught red handed extorting Sh2m bribe

Join our WhatsApp Channel
By Hilary Kimuyu March 9th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives on Friday arrested a Chief Inspector of Police and three of his accomplices for soliciting a bribe of Sh2 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said the four, Chief Inspector Kennedy Omondi, Stanilus Otieno, Eddie Obwaka and Boniface Omengi had been impersonating immigration officers.

Police said the four suspects had confiscated a passport and other documents from their target.

According to the victim the “Immigration officers” had asked for a bribe of Sh10 million and were going to collect a negotiated Sh2 million when they were nabbed by detectives.

Two of their accomplices managed to escape. A pistol and ammunition were recovered.

