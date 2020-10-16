Chatter as Matiang’i receives Uhuru in presence of DP Ruto at Manyani cabinet retreat





There was chatter on Friday following what was seen as a protocol breach when President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Manyani Airstrip to chair a cabinet retreat.

The president was always received by his deputy William Ruto whenever they are attending the same function, but this time that was not the case.

President Kenyatta, who is chairing a Cabinet meeting at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, was instead received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i instead of his deputy Ruto who was present and watched from a distance.

The Head of State then bowed a greeting to DP Ruto who was waiting a few steps away as the CS followed closely behind.

His seeming sidelining did not go down well with some of his allies, including Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who took to social media to respond.

“The Deputy President Fred Matiangi receiving the President thereafter introduce other Cabinet members. Those of us who didn’t witness the last days of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ‘will see things’ in the next 22 months,” he tweeted.

Nominated MP Millicent Omanga also joined in saying that the breach reminds Kenyans of the old days during the presidency of the late Daniel arap Moi.

“This reminds me how Moi was frustrated as vice president by people who didn’t want him to ascend to the throne. The rest is history,” she shared.

Members of the National Security Advisory Committee, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho were also part of the team that welcomed the president.

At the retreat, the president is expected to receive progress reports of several national security sector technology projects and preside over an innovation exhibition by young Kenyan techies.

Here is how a section of Kenyans reacted after the CS welcomed the president instead of his deputy.

The order and protocol of receiving the President Kumbe it changed long ago.

