Chaos at City Hall, again!

Chaos rocked Nairobi County Assembly once again as MCAs clashed over planned fresh impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The drama reared its ugly head when ward representatives in support of the Speaker stormed a press briefing by those allied to Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, cutting it short.

Blows and kicks were traded as objects were hurled at the MCAs as they scampered to safety while being escorted by a barrage of blows in a scene similar to a behind-the-scenes action thriller.

The faction allied to Mr Guyo was responding to their counterparts who had held their briefing an hour earlier daring them to table before the house the planned impeachment motion if “they think they have the numbers”.

They were shouting “respect Elachi, we will not allow any press briefing to continue if you cannot respect her. We have been restrained for long.”

But the rival group retorted saying that they have a court order barring Ms Elachi from presiding over any plenary session until the matter is heard and determined, or she steps aside.