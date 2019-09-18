Chaos as Kisumu MCAs foil Speaker Onyango Oloo’s attempt to access office

Members of Kisumu County Assembly on Wednesday morning engaged the police in a game of cat and mouse after they prevented Speaker Onyango Oloo from accessing his office.

Oloo was attempting to access the County Assembly office despite having been replaced last week by an Acting Speaker

Anti-riot police who were deployed to avert violence dispersed the MCAs using teargas.

It all started when Oloo’s allied MCAs clashed with those opposed to him.

A day earlier, Kisumu County MCAs had drafted a motion to impeach the embattled Oloo who is facing fraud-related charges.

The MCAs further sought a replacement, Kisumu North MCA Elisha Oraro, as acting Speaker.

The impeachment plan is said to have been engineered by Kondele ward MCA Joachim Oketch.

IMPEACHMENT

The MCAs cited several grounds for their planned ouster which is yet to materialise as the motion.

Among the grounds for Oloo’s removal are the recent allegations of corruption in the construction of the Lake Basin Mall.

The MCAs maintain that Oloo, having been charged alongside others, is unfit to hold public office, until he is cleared by the court.

But according to Oloo no court orders have barred him from accessing his office as the Speaker.

Mr Oloo further maintains that he is the substantive Speaker and that his attempted impeachment is not procedural.